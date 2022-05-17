ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.94.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ViewRay from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on ViewRay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ViewRay in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

VRAY opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.17. ViewRay has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $566.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51.

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.00% and a negative net margin of 148.47%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ViewRay will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Caley Castelein acquired 1,065,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,705,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,545,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,824. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,225,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,600 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ViewRay by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 85,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ViewRay by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 268,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in ViewRay by 35.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

