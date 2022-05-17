Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Price Target Raised to CHF 179

Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at UBS Group from CHF 167 to CHF 179 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of GNHAF opened at $173.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.51. Vifor Pharma has a 12 month low of $112.75 and a 12 month high of $183.50.

Get Vifor Pharma alerts:

Vifor Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vifor Pharma AG, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used for the treatment of iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia; Maltofer, an oral iron polymaltose complex for infants, children, adolescents, and pregnant woman with iron deficiency; and Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent (ESA) to treat symptomatic anemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD).It also provides Retacrit, a short-acting ESA; Venofer, an intravenous iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; and Velphoro, a non-calcium, iron-based chewable phosphate binder for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in adults with CKD undergoing dialysis.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vifor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vifor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.