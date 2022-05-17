Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Price Target Raised to CHF 179

Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at UBS Group from CHF 167 to CHF 179 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of GNHAF opened at $173.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.51. Vifor Pharma has a 12 month low of $112.75 and a 12 month high of $183.50.
Vifor Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
