Vincent Kane Purchases 10,000 Shares of Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) Stock

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) Director Vincent Kane purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $10,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MRAI stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Marpai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80.

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marpai by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 140,407 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marpai during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Marpai during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marpai during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Marpai during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market. It also offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

