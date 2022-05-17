Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €114.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) received a €114.00 ($118.75) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.16% from the stock’s previous close.

DG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($127.08) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($117.71) price target on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($129.17) price target on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €112.00 ($116.67) price target on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €114.00 ($118.75) price target on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Vinci stock opened at €92.56 ($96.42) on Tuesday. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($72.44) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($92.50). The company’s 50-day moving average is €91.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €92.69.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

