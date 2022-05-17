Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €115.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) received a €115.00 ($119.79) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($129.17) target price on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €114.00 ($118.75) target price on Vinci in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($109.38) price target on Vinci in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($127.08) target price on Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €113.00 ($117.71) target price on Vinci in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of EPA DG traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €92.56 ($96.42). 1,024,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($72.44) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($92.50). The company’s 50-day moving average is €91.23 and its 200-day moving average is €92.69.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

