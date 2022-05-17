Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Given New $14.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at DA Davidson to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock.

VWE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 13.81.

VWE stock traded down 0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 8.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,824. The stock has a market cap of $506.48 million and a PE ratio of 815.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vintage Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of 7.60 and a fifty-two week high of 13.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is 9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is 9.71.

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported 0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.26 by -0.09. The business had revenue of 83.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 81.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caspian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the fourth quarter worth $17,228,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 2,324.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 430,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 412,516 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 465,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 250,965 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the third quarter worth $2,295,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 534.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 182,009 shares in the last quarter.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

