Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group to $12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VWE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vintage Wine Estates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 13.79.

NASDAQ:VWE traded down 0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 8.27. 5,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,824. Vintage Wine Estates has a twelve month low of 7.60 and a twelve month high of 13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 9.49 and a 200 day moving average of 9.71. The stock has a market cap of $510.18 million and a PE ratio of 840.84.

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported 0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.26 by -0.09. The firm had revenue of 83.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 81.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 55.0% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 1,373.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

