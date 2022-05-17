Vision Scs F2 Sells 264,072 Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) major shareholder Vision Scs F2 sold 264,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $2,442,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,460,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,509,985.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vision Scs F2 also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Vision Scs F2 sold 35,158 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $394,824.34.

NASDAQ CGEM opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $37.66. The company has a market capitalization of $487.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.45.

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.34. As a group, research analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 474.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 103,167 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

