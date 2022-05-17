Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Vita Coco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.14.

NASDAQ COCO opened at $10.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04. Vita Coco has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Vita Coco will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martin F. Roper acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $422,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $78,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 85,000 shares of company stock worth $727,700 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COCO. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vita Coco by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 16.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

