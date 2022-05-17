VNET Group (VNET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 24th. Analysts expect VNET Group to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. VNET Group has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $879.86 million, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VNET Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VNET Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of VNET Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in VNET Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in VNET Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in VNET Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 94,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in VNET Group by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 64,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares during the last quarter.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

