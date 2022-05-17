VNET Group (VNET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 24th. Analysts expect VNET Group to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:VNET opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. VNET Group has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $879.86 million, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VNET Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VNET Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.
About VNET Group
VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
