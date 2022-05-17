Vodafone Group Public Limited Announces Dividend of €0.05 (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VODGet Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share by the cell phone carrier on Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

VOD opened at GBX 119.66 ($1.48) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £33.80 billion and a PE ratio of -240.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 125.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 121.79.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 125 ($1.54) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 225 ($2.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.85) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.10) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 169.43 ($2.09).

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Dividend History for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD)

