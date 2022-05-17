Vodafone Group Public Limited Announces Dividend of €0.05 (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share by the cell phone carrier on Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

VOD opened at GBX 119.66 ($1.48) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £33.80 billion and a PE ratio of -240.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 125.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 121.79.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 125 ($1.54) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 225 ($2.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.85) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.10) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 169.43 ($2.09).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

