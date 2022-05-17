VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Director Guy Archibald Innes Purchases 10,000 Shares

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) Director Guy Archibald Innes bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $23,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,546,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,477.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of VNRX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.62. 1,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,206. VolitionRx Limited has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $140.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17.
VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 100.42% and a negative net margin of 28,471.43%. Analysts expect that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Friday, February 18th.
About VolitionRx (Get Rating)
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
