VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Director Guy Archibald Innes Purchases 10,000 Shares

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) Director Guy Archibald Innes bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $23,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,546,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,477.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of VNRX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.62. 1,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,206. VolitionRx Limited has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $140.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 100.42% and a negative net margin of 28,471.43%. Analysts expect that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNRX. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of VolitionRx by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,043,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 315,341 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in VolitionRx by 834.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 26,379 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of VolitionRx by 316.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VolitionRx by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

