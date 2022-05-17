Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €160.00 ($166.67) price target by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($182.29) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($213.54) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays set a €295.00 ($307.29) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($130.21) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($192.71) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €229.47 ($239.03).

ETR:VOW3 traded down €1.70 ($1.77) on Tuesday, hitting €144.74 ($150.77). The stock had a trading volume of 702,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $42.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.89. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €131.30 ($136.77) and a 1 year high of €245.45 ($255.68). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €150.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €170.49.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

