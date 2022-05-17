Volvo Car AB (publ.) (NASDAQ:VLVOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Volvo Car AB (publ.) (NASDAQ:VLVOF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VLVOF. Nordea Equity Research lowered Volvo Car AB (publ.) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Volvo Car AB (publ.) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 80.67.

VLVOF stock opened at 5.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 5.76. Volvo Car AB has a one year low of 5.74 and a one year high of 10.02.

Volvo Car AB (publ.) designs, develops, manufactures, markets, assembles, and sells passenger cars in Europe, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers sedans and SUV vehicles under the Volvo brand; and electric cars under the Volvo and Polestar brands. It also provides vehicle parts and accessories, as well as sells online.

