Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Vossloh (ETR:VOS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €45.00 ($46.88) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.94% from the company’s previous close.

VOS has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($43.75) price objective on Vossloh in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($56.25) price objective on Vossloh in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €51.00 ($53.13) price objective on Vossloh in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Vossloh alerts:

VOS traded up €0.35 ($0.36) on Tuesday, reaching €35.45 ($36.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,937. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of €41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15. The company has a market capitalization of $622.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15. Vossloh has a fifty-two week low of €33.30 ($34.69) and a fifty-two week high of €49.45 ($51.51).

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.