Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €51.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Vossloh (ETR:VOS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €51.00 ($53.13) price objective by Deutsche Bank Rese… in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($46.88) target price on Vossloh in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($56.25) target price on Vossloh in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($43.75) target price on Vossloh in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of VOS traded up €0.35 ($0.36) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €35.45 ($36.93). The company had a trading volume of 9,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,937. Vossloh has a twelve month low of €33.30 ($34.69) and a twelve month high of €49.45 ($51.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is €37.27 and its 200-day moving average is €41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $622.65 million and a P/E ratio of 31.15.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

