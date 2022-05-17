VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 665,200 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the April 15th total of 531,700 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.
VOXX International stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. VOXX International has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.32.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on VOXX International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
VOXX International Company Profile (Get Rating)
VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.
