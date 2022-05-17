Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Downgraded by Compass Point to “Neutral”

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VYGVF. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Voyager Digital from C$28.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $21.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Voyager Digital from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.15.
Shares of VYGVF stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.27. 1,245,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,305. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.26. Voyager Digital has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $21.74.
Voyager Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.
