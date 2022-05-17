Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 120.26% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Voyager Digital from C$28.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $21.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.15.
Shares of VYGVF stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26. Voyager Digital has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $21.74.
Voyager Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.
