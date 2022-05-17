Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 120.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Voyager Digital from C$28.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $21.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

Get Voyager Digital alerts:

Shares of VYGVF stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26. Voyager Digital has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $21.74.

Voyager Digital ( OTCMKTS:VYGVF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.85 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Voyager Digital will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Voyager Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.