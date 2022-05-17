Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $21.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Compass Point lowered shares of Voyager Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Voyager Digital from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.15.

Shares of VYGVF stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.27. 1,245,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,305. Voyager Digital has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26.

Voyager Digital ( OTCMKTS:VYGVF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.85 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Voyager Digital will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

