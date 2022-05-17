Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG) Earns Buy Rating from Noble Financial

Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Noble Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$15.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 387.01% from the company’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
VOYG stock traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.08. 376,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,349. Voyager Digital has a 52 week low of C$2.72 and a 52 week high of C$26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$524.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22.
Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.
