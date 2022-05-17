Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at HC Wainwright to $3.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 338.34% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vyant Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Vyant Bio alerts:

NASDAQ:VYNT traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,028. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38. Vyant Bio has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in Vyant Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vyant Bio by 3,001.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24,013 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vyant Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vyant Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD).

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vyant Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vyant Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.