Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at HC Wainwright to $3.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 338.34% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vyant Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
NASDAQ:VYNT traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,028. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38. Vyant Bio has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Vyant Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vyant Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD).
