Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.13.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen cut their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Walmart stock opened at $148.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.63. The stock has a market cap of $407.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a 12-month low of $132.01 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total value of $2,084,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

