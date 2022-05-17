Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given a $141.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) received a $141.00 price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.46% from the stock’s current price.

WMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.46.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $13.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.98. The stock had a trading volume of 995,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,040,231. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.63. Walmart has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,716,452,000 after buying an additional 520,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,682,000 after purchasing an additional 280,795 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

