Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18), RTT News reports. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

WMT opened at $148.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $407.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.63. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $132.01 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total value of $2,084,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,427 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 136.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 788,552 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $117,431,000 after acquiring an additional 455,600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 87.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 812,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $121,343,000 after acquiring an additional 379,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen cut their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

