Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.08 million. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Warby Parker updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Warby Parker stock opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. Warby Parker has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.82.

WRBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 315,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.31 per share, for a total transaction of $9,562,926.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $144,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,446 shares of company stock worth $857,968 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Warby Parker by 66.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

