Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Cowen to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Warby Parker from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Warby Parker to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.55.

Shares of NYSE:WRBY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,966. Warby Parker has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.56.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.08 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Warby Parker will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $579,943.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $133,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,446 shares of company stock worth $857,968.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 542.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

