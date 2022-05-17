Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 75.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.82. Warby Parker has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Warby Parker will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $133,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $579,943.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,446 shares of company stock valued at $857,968 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 42.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,675,000 after buying an additional 4,405,581 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,091,000 after buying an additional 5,250,941 shares during the period. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $511,303,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 11.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,263,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,759,000 after buying an additional 620,709 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,563,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,466,000 after buying an additional 2,795,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

