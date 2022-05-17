Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIBLF opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34. Waterloo Brewing has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

Get Waterloo Brewing alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Waterloo Brewing from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Waterloo Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterloo Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.