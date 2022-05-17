Waters (NYSE:WAT) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.83.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $320.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.11. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.85. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $288.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,516,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,261,515,000 after acquiring an additional 331,610 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Waters by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 928,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $331,863,000 after acquiring an additional 134,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Waters by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $361,093,000 after acquiring an additional 129,837 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

