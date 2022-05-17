Watkin Jones Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2.90 (LON:WJG)

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:WJG opened at GBX 235.75 ($2.91) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 246.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 249.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £603.90 million and a PE ratio of 14.47. Watkin Jones has a 52-week low of GBX 204.50 ($2.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 282.09 ($3.48).
In other Watkin Jones news, insider Sarah Sergeant purchased 9,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of £24,676 ($30,419.13).
Watkin Jones Company Profile (Get Rating)
Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.
