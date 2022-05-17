Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) Insider Acquires £49,665 in Stock

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Rating) insider Alan Giddins purchased 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 231 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £49,665 ($61,224.11).

WJG stock opened at GBX 235 ($2.90) on Tuesday. Watkin Jones Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 204.50 ($2.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 282.09 ($3.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 246.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 249.11. The firm has a market cap of £601.98 million and a P/E ratio of 14.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Watkin Jones’s payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.01) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watkin Jones currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 282.40 ($3.48).

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

