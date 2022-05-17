Wayfair (NYSE:W) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on W. Barclays downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.78.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of NYSE W opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.61. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.89. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $339.56.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $303,112.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 18,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,316.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $121,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,599 shares of company stock worth $1,233,647. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair (Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.