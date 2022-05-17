Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.20 EPS

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($1.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Weber updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Weber stock opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. Weber has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $20.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th.

In other news, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan T. Congalton acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weber by 133.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Weber by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Weber during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Weber by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEBR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.89.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

