Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Weber from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Weber from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weber has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of NYSE:WEBR traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 27,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,872. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.33. Weber has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $20.44.

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Weber will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger acquired 20,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan T. Congalton acquired 10,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEBR. State Street Corp lifted its position in Weber by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 38,503 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Weber by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 92,229 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Weber by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weber by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,742,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after buying an additional 146,087 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weber by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after buying an additional 124,712 shares during the period. 13.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

