Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

WEBR opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. Weber has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $20.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33.

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Weber will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan T. Congalton purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Weber during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Weber by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Weber during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weber by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

