Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s current price.

WEBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Weber from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of Weber stock opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.33. Weber has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $20.44.

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Weber will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan T. Congalton purchased 10,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger purchased 20,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Weber during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Weber by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Weber during the third quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Weber during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Weber by 133.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

