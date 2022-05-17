Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,799,400 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the April 15th total of 1,388,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17,994.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Webjet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEBJF opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. Webjet has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56.

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international travel flight deals, hotel accommodations, holiday package deals, travel insurances, rental cars, motorhomes, and cruises.

