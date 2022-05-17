Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBSGet Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. Webster Financial reported earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.64 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

NYSE WBS opened at $46.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.33. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $44.96 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In related news, Director Maureen Mitchell bought 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at $381,870.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $430,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 105,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,727,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,225,000 after buying an additional 243,617 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

