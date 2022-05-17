Wedbush Downgrades UWM (NYSE:UWMC) to Neutral

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.12.

Shares of UWM stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.28. UWM has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $360.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. UWM had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UWM will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

