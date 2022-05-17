Wedbush Lowers Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Price Target to $33.00

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wedbush to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 445.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SRRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Scholar Rock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Scholar Rock from $56.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Shares of SRRK traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 46,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,457. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.57. The company has a market capitalization of $213.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.08. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 64.57% and a negative net margin of 700.46%. The company had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.81) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Scholar Rock by 144.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.