Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 172.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

ALPN traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $8.07. 2,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,349. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.74.

Alpine Immune Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 139.41% and a negative return on equity of 46.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

