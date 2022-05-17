Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) in the last few weeks:

5/9/2022 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $92.00 to $104.00.

5/2/2022 – Exxon Mobil was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/2/2022 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $77.00 to $90.00.

5/2/2022 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $95.00 to $102.00.

4/22/2022 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

4/21/2022 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $84.00.

4/8/2022 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2022 – Exxon Mobil is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $100.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.76. 900,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,808,490. The company has a market cap of $386.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $92.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

