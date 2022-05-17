Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Onex (ONEX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Onex (TSE: ONEX) in the last few weeks:

5/16/2022 – Onex had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Onex had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Onex had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$110.00 to C$104.00.

4/26/2022 – Onex had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$100.00 to C$90.00.

Shares of ONEX stock traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$73.24. 69,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,398. Onex Co. has a twelve month low of C$69.87 and a twelve month high of C$101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$80.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$88.65. The firm has a market cap of C$6.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

