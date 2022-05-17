Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/5/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/29/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Edwards Lifesciences exited the first quarter of 2022 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The company registered year-over-year growth in revenues driven by strong sales growth across all four product groups. Continued strong adoption of the PASCAL system across Europe looks encouraging as well. Steady adoption of the premium technologies and procedure growth worldwide along with the recent FDA approval and commercial launch of the MITRIS RESILIA valve buoy optimism. The company has reaffirmed its full-year 2022 outlook, which is indicative of the continuation of this bullish trend. Over the past year, Edwards Lifesciences has outperformed its industry. However, persistent choppy market conditions due to the unrelenting spread of new variants of coronavirus are concerning. The spike in operating costs is worrying as well.”

4/27/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/27/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $152.00 to $137.00.

4/27/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $138.00 to $134.00.

4/26/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

4/16/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/12/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/5/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of EW stock opened at $95.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.96 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.36. The company has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $3,086,391.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,211.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $2,126,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,031 shares of company stock worth $26,973,194. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,418,000 after buying an additional 465,759 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

