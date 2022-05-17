Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Square (SQ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Square (NYSE: SQ) recently:

5/17/2022 – Square was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

5/9/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $173.00 to $152.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $182.00 to $150.00.

5/6/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $188.00 to $148.00.

5/6/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $220.00 to $165.00.

5/6/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $188.00 to $148.00.

5/6/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $200.00 to $170.00.

5/6/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $230.00 to $175.00.

5/6/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $105.00.

5/4/2022 – Square is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $155.00 to $140.00.

4/26/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $240.00 to $160.00.

4/26/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $240.00 to $160.00.

4/25/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $190.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Square had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $205.00 to $182.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Square had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Square is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Square is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Square is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Square is now covered by analysts at CLSA. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Square is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $190.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Square is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $79.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -531.30 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.62. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.10 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $2,488,062.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,436 shares in the company, valued at $35,047,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $987,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,553 shares of company stock valued at $4,947,624. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 37.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 63.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 18.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 41.6% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 16.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

