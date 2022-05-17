Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DigitalOcean (DOCN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DigitalOcean (NASDAQ: DOCN):
- 5/12/2022 – DigitalOcean is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/5/2022 – DigitalOcean had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $94.00 to $63.00.
- 5/5/2022 – DigitalOcean had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $96.00 to $80.00.
- 5/5/2022 – DigitalOcean had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $55.00.
- 4/26/2022 – DigitalOcean was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DigitalOcean helps developers, startups and small and medium-sized businesses rapidly build, deploy and scale applications to accelerate innovation and increase productivity and agility. DigitalOcean is based in New York, United States. “
- 4/25/2022 – DigitalOcean had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $69.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/4/2022 – DigitalOcean is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.
DigitalOcean stock opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.56 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 25.81 and a quick ratio of 25.81. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $133.40.
DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. DigitalOcean’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 577.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 8,441.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DigitalOcean (DOCN)
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.