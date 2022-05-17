Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for E.On (EOAN)

E.On (FRA: EOAN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/12/2022 – E.On was given a new €12.10 ($12.60) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co..

5/12/2022 – E.On was given a new €13.00 ($13.54) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/11/2022 – E.On was given a new €12.50 ($13.02) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/11/2022 – E.On was given a new €12.90 ($13.44) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/11/2022 – E.On was given a new €12.80 ($13.33) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

5/11/2022 – E.On was given a new €12.50 ($13.02) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/11/2022 – E.On was given a new €9.80 ($10.21) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/11/2022 – E.On was given a new €12.00 ($12.50) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/10/2022 – E.On was given a new €10.25 ($10.68) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/4/2022 – E.On was given a new €13.00 ($13.54) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/3/2022 – E.On was given a new €12.90 ($13.44) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/25/2022 – E.On was given a new €13.00 ($13.54) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/5/2022 – E.On was given a new €12.80 ($13.33) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

4/4/2022 – E.On was given a new €12.00 ($12.50) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/30/2022 – E.On was given a new €12.90 ($13.44) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/24/2022 – E.On was given a new €9.80 ($10.21) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/24/2022 – E.On was given a new €12.50 ($13.02) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/23/2022 – E.On was given a new €12.50 ($13.02) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

EOAN stock opened at €9.93 ($10.34) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.17. E.On Se has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($6.98) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($11.25).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

