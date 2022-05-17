Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BellRing Brands (BRBR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE: BRBR) recently:

5/10/2022 – BellRing Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products. The company offers protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers products under the Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. BellRing Brands, Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

5/9/2022 – BellRing Brands is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2022 – BellRing Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products. The company offers protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers products under the Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. BellRing Brands, Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

5/3/2022 – BellRing Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $33.00 to $30.00.

4/26/2022 – BellRing Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

BRBR stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.56. 25,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,152. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average is $24.94. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $34.19.

Get BellRing Brands Inc alerts:

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $315.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.90 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.20%. Analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.67 per share, for a total transaction of $47,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,772.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 164.4% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 13,656,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 328.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 183.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997,877 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 394.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,865,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $109,841,000.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.