Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Atkore (ATKR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Atkore (NYSE: ATKR) recently:

5/13/2022 – Atkore was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/5/2022 – Atkore was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/4/2022 – Atkore had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $170.00.

5/4/2022 – Atkore had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $123.00 to $138.00.

5/4/2022 – Atkore had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $109.00 to $125.00.

4/26/2022 – Atkore was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/16/2022 – Atkore was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/8/2022 – Atkore was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/31/2022 – Atkore is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $106.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.83. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.80 and a 1 year high of $119.96.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $1.64. Atkore had a return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $982.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $65,682.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 9,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $1,069,459.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,353.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,983 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Atkore by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Atkore by 684.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atkore by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 94.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

